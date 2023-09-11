Nebraska Community Blood Bank encourages people to donate on 9/11

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In honor of those who lost their lives on 9/11, the Nebraska Community Blood Bank called for donors on Monday to give back to the community.

The blood bank said Sept. 11 is recognized as the National Day of Service to honor victims. It comes as blood banks around the country saw an influx of donors following the terror attacks.

Now, it’s a day to remember the victims while also helping those in our own backyard.

“We did have a donor whose family member is a New York firefighter,” said Kari Lundeen, Marketing Manager at NCBB. “And so this was one way of to honor her son in law. And then of course, we’ve had a couple people mentioned that this is the reason why they came in to donate.”

The Blood Bank said they had about 42 donors come in on Monday and had around 50 units donated at their Lincoln location. Currently, the Blood Bank said they have about a four-day supply of blood, and urge people to come in throughout the week to continue to honor the victims of 9/11.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.