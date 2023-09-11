Nebraska Community Blood Bank encourages people to donate on 9/11

In honor of those who lost their lives on 9/11, the Nebraska Community Blood Bank called for donors on Monday to give back to the community.
By Samantha Bernt
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In honor of those who lost their lives on 9/11, the Nebraska Community Blood Bank called for donors on Monday to give back to the community.

The blood bank said Sept. 11 is recognized as the National Day of Service to honor victims. It comes as blood banks around the country saw an influx of donors following the terror attacks.

Now, it’s a day to remember the victims while also helping those in our own backyard.

“We did have a donor whose family member is a New York firefighter,” said Kari Lundeen, Marketing Manager at NCBB. “And so this was one way of to honor her son in law. And then of course, we’ve had a couple people mentioned that this is the reason why they came in to donate.”

The Blood Bank said they had about 42 donors come in on Monday and had around 50 units donated at their Lincoln location. Currently, the Blood Bank said they have about a four-day supply of blood, and urge people to come in throughout the week to continue to honor the victims of 9/11.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate north Lincoln shooting
Police investigate north Lincoln shooting
A motorcyclist crashed driving eastbound on Interstate 80 near Lincoln. The driver was taken to...
Motorcyclist dies due to injuries from accident on I-80
Omaha Police are investigating after officers shot an armed man Sunday morning.
Omaha Police shoot man after pointing gun at bystander, officers
Lincoln runner weaves through every street of the Star City
Man runs all 2,000 miles of Lincoln’s streets
Nebraska will play Louisiana Tech at home on Sept. 23.
Nebraska Football: Game time, TV set for Louisiana Tech

Latest News

Portion of Normal Boulevard to close Tuesday
Eastbound Normal Boulevard between South 53rd and South 56th streets will be closed for...
Portion of Normal Boulevard to close Tuesday
In honor of those who lost their lives on 9/11, the Nebraska Community Blood Bank called for...
Nebraska Community Blood Bank encourages people to donate on 9/11
Romero-Mijangos is going to prison for an August 2022 shooting involving Grand Island police.
Grand Island man gets long prison terms for shots fired at police