Nebraska Football: Game time, TV set for Louisiana Tech

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Football team’s Sept. 23 home game against Louisiana Tech will be televised by the Big Ten Network. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Central time.

The game will be the second of three-straight home games at Memorial Stadium for the Huskers. The first of those contests is this Saturday’s home opener against Northern Illinois which will be televised by FS1 at 6 p.m.

Big Ten Schedule (Sept. 22-23)

Friday, Sept. 22

7pm ET/6pm CT - Wisconsin at Purdue – FS1

Saturday, Sept. 23

Noon ET/11am CT - Rutgers at Michigan – Big Ten Network

3:30pm ET/2:30pm CT - Louisiana Tech at Nebraska – Big Ten Network

3:30pm ET/2:30pm CT - Maryland at Michigan State – NBC

3:30pm ET/2:30pm CT - FAU at Illinois – Big Ten Network

7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT - Iowa at Penn State – CBS

7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT - Ohio State at Notre Dame – NBC

7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT - Minnesota at Northwestern – Big Ten Network

7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT - Akron at Indiana – Big Ten Network

