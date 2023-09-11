Nebraska State Patrol investigating man’s death at Swanson Reservoir

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a man’s death that occurred Friday at the Swanson Reservoir State Rec Area in Hitchcock County.

At 9:30 a.m., Nebraska Game and Parks requested assistance from NSP at the scene of a missing person and boat. A Ford F-150 pickup and empty boat trailer was found unoccupied at a boat ramp and the boat, also unoccupied, was later found out on the lake.

NSP said officers used sonar equipment and identified what was suspected to be a body underwater near the boat ramp. The Imperial Search and Rescue dive team was called in and recovered the body of the boat’s owner, identified as 68-year-old Michael Harrison, of Goodland, Kansas.

NSP will continue to investigate Harrison’s death. Pending a scheduled autopsy, foul play in not suspected at this time.

The Hitchcock County Sheriff’s Office and Trenton Fire Department also assisted on the scene.

