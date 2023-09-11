Omaha FBI office holds September 11 remembrance ceremony

The Omaha FBI Field Office held a ceremony memorializing the victims of 9/11.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 3,000 names connected to flags stuck in the ground at Memorial Park hit all of us in different ways.

For many, the morning of September 11, 2001, is a moment frozen in our minds. America was under attack.

For Lynn Castrianno of Omaha, it meant days of uncertainty. With planes grounded, she eventually drove to New York. Her younger brother, Leonard, who was 30, worked in the World Trade Center. No one had heard from him.

“I was in a state of shock,” Castrianno said. “My brother worked in the North Tower. It was the first one struck and the second to fall. He worked in Cantor Fitzgerald. 658 employees died. He worked on the 105th floor, and no one above the 90th survived.”

Lynn Castriano, the one behind the Memorial Park flags, is hopeful DNA technology will one day help identify her brother’s remains.

“I went down there and saw a retired chief and told him I used to be a volunteer firefighter, and he gave me some bunker gear,” said Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel with the Omaha FBI office. “We spent the day putting out fires and looking for victims.”

The FBI Field Office in Omaha held a memorial ceremony honoring those who died in the 9/11 attacks.

During the Omaha FBI remembrance ceremony, Kowel shared what’s been a hard-to-share story over the years -- how he rushed to Ground Zero that day to help, and how that day shaped what he does now.

Back then, he thought, “This is the United States of America. Why isn’t someone stopping these planes? 22 years later, that’s us. Everyone in law enforcement and here, to this day, to stand point protecting the homeland from terrorist attacks.”

Following the FBI get-together, Lynn Castrianno shared one of her brother’s favorite snacks, Oreos, with those who are on the front lines protecting us.

