Patriot Day Ceremony honors first responders and veterans lost during 9/11

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. In Lincoln, first responders honored those who lost their lives in the attacks and are reflecting on their sacrifice.

Even 22 years later, Lincoln First Responders said the anniversary of 9/11 still hits them. They said Monday morning’s ceremony honored the lives of those who died and helps them live up to the promise of not letting anyone forget their sacrifice.

Monday’s Patriot Day Ceremony featured first responders from agencies across the Capital City.

For Lincoln Fire and Rescue Captain Alan Crist, who also serves on the department’s Pipe and Drum Corps, the anniversary of 9/11 reminds him of why he wanted to become a firefighter.

“I watched it like millions of other people, and I already had the fire and the passion inside me to serve,” Crist said. “I wanted to be a firefighter and work for LFR. But that really catapulted me and, and it, it hurt.”

Crist said he officially became an LFR firefighter in October of 2002. On Monday, he led the Pipe and Drum Corps through the ceremony, keeping the memory of his fellow firefighters alive.

“We made a promise in 2001 not to ever forget, and so playing with the pipes and drums, you know, honoring the fallen, helps me but I think it also helps the victims live on,” Crist said.

The ceremony also featured audio clips from the first responders on the day of the attacks.

“It always brings out emotions anytime, because you kind of are able to tell what people were thinking and the stress that they were under,” said LFR Fire Chief Dave Engler.

First responders said even though the attacks didn’t happen here in Nebraska and they may not have known the victims, they’ll never forget.

“All the EMTs firefighters and police officers that lost their lives that day, it just made our job that we do going forward that much more and more important to the you know, the make sure that we do our jobs and live up to those standards,” said Michael Grummert, Captain with Nebraska State Patrol.

Also at the Patriot Day Ceremony, the Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Committee read the name on the post 9/11 Monument and the names of veterans with connections to Nebraska who died after the 9/11 attacks.

While reading off the names, Joyce Peck, a Gold-Star Mother, read her own son’s name. Staff Sargent Patrick Hamburger was killed while serving in Afghanistan while his helicopter was shot down on Aug. 6, 2011. Joyce said it’s an honor to help people remember her son, as well as first responders.

“I think it’s important that we also recognize all the fire department members that we lost, and all the police department members that we lost, and it’s a good combination of three groups that have lost a lot of individuals in that incident,” Peck said.

