Police investigating two shootings near downtown Lincoln over the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened near downtown Lincoln over the weekend.

On Saturday, police were called to Cooper Park around 6:30 p.m. after someone reported hearing gunshots and saw a group of kids dispersing.

Arriving officers found two spent 9mm casings on E Street between 5th and 6th Streets and a home that had damage consistent with gunfire. Police said they are still trying to determine if the home was targeted. No injuries were reported.

The next day, Lincoln Police were called to Antelope Valley Parkway and O Street around 3:20 a.m. on the report of gunshots heard.

Arriving officers searched the area and found 16 spent shell casings in a nearby alley but did not find any damage consistent with gunfire in the area. No injuries were reported.

The investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information on either shooting is encouraged to contact Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

