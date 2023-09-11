Police investigating two shootings near downtown Lincoln over the weekend

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened near downtown Lincoln over the weekend.

On Saturday, police were called to Cooper Park around 6:30 p.m. after someone reported hearing gunshots and saw a group of kids dispersing.

Arriving officers found two spent 9mm casings on E Street between 5th and 6th Streets and a home that had damage consistent with gunfire. Police said they are still trying to determine if the home was targeted. No injuries were reported.

The next day, Lincoln Police were called to Antelope Valley Parkway and O Street around 3:20 a.m. on the report of gunshots heard.

Arriving officers searched the area and found 16 spent shell casings in a nearby alley but did not find any damage consistent with gunfire in the area. No injuries were reported.

The investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information on either shooting is encouraged to contact Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate north Lincoln shooting
Police investigate north Lincoln shooting
A motorcyclist crashed driving eastbound on Interstate 80 near Lincoln. The driver was taken to...
Motorcyclist dies due to injuries from accident on I-80
Omaha Police are investigating after officers shot an armed man Sunday morning.
Omaha Police shoot man after pointing gun at bystander, officers
Lincoln runner weaves through every street of the Star City
Man runs all 2,000 miles of Lincoln’s streets
Lincoln’s original maker fair, Make Lincoln, celebrated its 10th anniversary on Saturday, with...
Make Lincoln hosts annual maker fair

Latest News

Lincoln teen arrested after reportedly punching gas station employee in head
Jason Lemburg is charged with a hate crime in Grand Island.
Grand Island man charged with hate crime
The teenage driver of a stolen pickup crashed head-on into the pole causing major damage.
Teen cited after crashing stolen pickup into electrical pole in northwest Lincoln
Nebraska vs Northern Illinois
Huskers prepare for home opener against Northern Illinois on Saturday