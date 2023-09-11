Portion of Normal Boulevard to close Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Eastbound Normal Boulevard between South 53rd and South 56th streets will be closed for wastewater pipe repair beginning Tuesday. Local access will be maintained. This work is scheduled to be completed by Monday, Sept. 18.

The recommended detour is South 48th Street to Van Dorn Street to South 56th Street to Normal Boulevard.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the area. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities reminds residents that project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on this closure, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

