Roca Berry Farm prepares to open their doors

Grace McDonald previews the work that goes on in getting ready for the fall season at Roca Berry Farm.
By Grace McDonald
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For many, Roca Berry Farm and Pumpkin Patch is a fall staple.

Last year, Roca saw a record-breaking 3,000 visitors in one weekend. Even though Roca is only open in the fall, the workers have been preparing for the busy season all year.

Before opening weekend, new workers are being trained to welcome thousands of visitors at Roca Berry Farm.

“It’s an ongoing process all day long, and the machine does all the work for us,” said Donna Kozakiewicz, Team Lead.

Behind the pumpkin and apple donuts are 300 staff members who take what is old and make it new, with their work beginning after Halloween ends.

“Generally have a short meeting to see what we’re going to be adding, look at what wasn’t used as much,” said Jeff Knopik, general manager.

For example, staff replaced the tricycle trail with a nine-hole mini-golf course and moved it to Candyland.

“I think the majority of us are almost big kids around here,” said Laura Edmonds, Team Lead.

They reuse leftover posts from a fencing company and stain everything to get that rustic look.

“It’s a lot harder to make things look old, but good than people would think,” said Jeff Schafer, Owner. “It’s actually easier to go and build something that looks new.”>

The managers attend conferences to collect new ideas and scenes. An Amish community built structures with recycled items for their haunted hayride.

“They are literally movie sets; that’s what we do,” said Schafer.

(Grace McDonald (KOLN))

One of the steps of getting everything ready is making sure all the props are good to go inside of the haunted houses. A lot of them are handmade during the off-season.

“A pneumatic is basically a device, a monster or a scarer that will leap out,” Knopik said. “He made it with things from Radio Shack for like $50.”

This creativity helps Roca Berry Farm earn their yearly income within six weeks, but a lot of it is reinvested into the farm.

“We work year-round at it. I look at it as a giant arts and crafts project,” said Schafer.

People can see the inventive thinking that goes into the farm starting next week. They close on Halloween and the preparation will start all over again.

