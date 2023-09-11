Sims status unclear ahead of Northern Illinois game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska quarterback Jeff Sims did not practice on Sunday after suffering an ankle injury against Colorado. The starting QB left the game in the fourth quarter, where he was helped off the field by teammates Marcus Washington and Billy Kemp IV. Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule said Sims’ status for the Huskers’ home opener against Northern Illinois is unclear.

“I’d have to see him practice,” Rhule said. If Sims is unavailable, the Huskers will turn to either Heinrich Haarberg or Chubba Purdy, according to Rhule.

Sims has had a sluggish start to the 2023 season. He’s thrown four interceptions and fumbled the football twice. Nebraska, as a team, has more turnovers than any other Division-I football team.

“Jeff is our starting quarterback,” Rhule said. “If this (injury) hadn’t happened, he’d still be out there. That being said, we can’t keep turning the ball over.”

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.