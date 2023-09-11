StarTran Announces Service Changes Effective Sept. 18

Fallbrook to receive a new transit service stop
Lincoln StarTran bus
Lincoln StarTran bus(City of Lincoln)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities transit system, StarTran, announced on Monday the following service changes effective Sept. 18:

  • Route 52-Gaslight will extend service to include 7:07 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. stops at the western intersection of Tallgrass Parkway and Aster Road in the Fallbrook Neighborhood. As part of this change, Route 52-Gaslight will no longer include a 7:07 a.m. stop at the Kawasaki Main Building. StarTran’s other service times to Kawasaki will continue as scheduled. After the 3:15 p.m. Fallbrook stop, the bus will continue on the 52-Gaslight inbound route, heading towards downtown.
  • Service frequency for six routes will increase from every 30 minutes to every 15 minutes during peak times year-round: Routes 13 and 27 – 6:40 to 8:40 a.m.; Routes 13, 27, 41, 53 – 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.; Route 40 – 2:30 to 4p.m.; Route 44 – 2:40 to 3:40 p.m.

For more information on StarTran services, visit lincoln.ne.gov/StarTran or call 402-476-1234. Bus riders can also download the RideLNK app to get real time bus location information.

