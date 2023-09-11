Teen cited after crashing stolen pickup into electrical pole in northwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A teen was cited after he allegedly stole a pickup from a Lancaster County home and crashed it into an electrical pole last week.

On Thursday night, deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home near 7th Street and Saltillo Road after a Chevy pickup with keys left in its ignition was reported stolen.

The next day at 1:40 p.m., deputies responded to a crash at NW 56th and Adams Streets involving the same stolen pickup. The pickup had crashed head-on into an electrical pole causing major damage. LSO said the pole will need to be replaced.

Witnesses in the area reported seeing three teenagers running from the crash who later got into a different vehicle and left the area.

LSO said the teens were found 20 minutes later at 10th and Superior Streets and taken into custody.

The driver, a 14-year-old male was cited for felony over 15, no operators license, failure to wear seatbelt, careless driving and leaving scene of injury accident.

The other two teens, a 13-year-old and 15-year-old female, were not cited.

