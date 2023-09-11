Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Pinnacle Bank Arena in November

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is returning to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Nov. 16 with their 2023 Winter Tour, titled The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More Ghosts of Christmas Eve.

According to a press release from PBA, the tour promises a new and larger presentation of the holiday tradition, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.” Over the course of the tour, TSO will visit 62 cities, delivering 104 performances before concluding on Dec. 30.

PBA said they are proud to welcome TSO when they return to Lincoln for one spectacular show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. Beginning with the public on sale, a limited number of specially priced $39 tickets, plus fees, will be available for one week or while supplies last.

A product of the imagination of TSO’s late founder Paul O’Neill, and based on TSO’s multi-platinum CD and TV special, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” follows the journey of a runaway who breaks into an abandoned vaudeville theater on Dec. 24. While seeking shelter from the cold, the teen is discovered by the theater’s caretaker who uses the ghosts and spirits from the building’s past to turn her life around. Following the performance of the rock opera, 2023′s tour also boasts a rocking, blazing, and laser-lit second set containing more of TSO’s greatest hits, fan-favorites, and surprises. In addition to experiencing the story at TSO’s live concerts this year, fans at home can watch a digitally restored The Ghosts of Christmas Eve on their local PBS station.

“For 27 years, you have helped make Paul O’Neill’s TSO stories a part of your holiday tradition,” said Al Pitrelli, TSO’s music director and lead guitarist. “And, for 27 years, our tradition has been to make every year’s tour better than the last for you. 2023 is no exception, as this year’s tour will be the best ever. I can’t wait to see our ‘repeat offenders’ out at the shows and look forward to seeing the new faces as well,”

TSO, which has sold more than 12 million albums and DVDs, will release music in several formats this fall, including a 25th anniversary edition of The Christmas Attic on vinyl, in deluxe and standard packaging,

Since its touring debut, TSO has played more than 2,000 Winter Tour shows to more than 18 million fans. In just the past ten years, TSO has performed for more than 8 million fans.

According to PBA, TSO remains one of rock’s most charitable bands. Once again, TSO will give at least $1 from every ticket sold to charity. To date, more than $18 million has been donated by the group.

