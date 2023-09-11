Tuesday Forecast: Weather this week is “fall”-ing in place

Tuesday Forecast
By Melissa Meeder
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure takes over the 1011 region for the next couple of days.... meaning pleasant, comfortable conditions and some afternoon fair-weather clouds.

Tuesday will be a quiet, pleasant day with slightly warmer temperatures and a bit more sunshine too. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny across the state. The bulk of the area will be dry but an isolated shower is possible in northern areas in the morning and mid-day. Overall, expect a mainly dry day. High temperatures will be slightly warmer than Monday but still top out below average for this time of year. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. A pretty pleasant day!

Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Tuesday night into Wednesday will be cool, crisp and mostly to partly clear. Low temperatures will fall just a touch below average into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Wednesday Morning Lows
Wednesday Morning Lows(KOLN)

Wednesday brings a slight bump in temperatures and mostly sunny skies, other than a few fair-weather cumulus clouds in the afternoon. High temperatures bump up into the upper 70s to lower 80s... with most areas still topping out a few degrees below normal. We will also see the return of a warm southerly breeze between 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Overall, the next 7 days will be filled with pleasant & dry, fall-like weather with temperatures in the 70s & 80s. The end of the work week and start to the weekend brings back the small chance for rain & storms.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

