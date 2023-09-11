Writers Guild of America to protest ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

FILE - WGA is planning to protest "The Drew Barrymore Show."
FILE - WGA is planning to protest "The Drew Barrymore Show."(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Writers Guild of America is taking a stand against “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Production on Barrymore’s namesake television show will start soon.

On Sunday, Barrymore posted a message on Instagram saying she stands in “solidarity with the strike.” However, WGA says any sort of writing done on the show violates its strike rules and that they are protesting the move.

The guild, which has more than 11,000 members, went on strike May 2.

So far, there is no word on a possible end date to the strike.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate north Lincoln shooting
Police investigate north Lincoln shooting
A motorcyclist crashed driving eastbound on Interstate 80 near Lincoln. The driver was taken to...
Motorcyclist dies due to injuries from accident on I-80
Omaha Police are investigating after officers shot an armed man Sunday morning.
Omaha Police shoot man after pointing gun at bystander, officers
Lincoln runner weaves through every street of the Star City
Man runs all 2,000 miles of Lincoln’s streets
Lincoln’s original maker fair, Make Lincoln, celebrated its 10th anniversary on Saturday, with...
Make Lincoln hosts annual maker fair

Latest News

Ceremonies to mark the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks are happening in New York,...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: 9/11 ceremonies
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia to meet Putin, Moscow and Pyongyang confirm
This image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Danelo Cavalcante. The escaped...
Escaped murderer slips out of search area, changes appearance and tries to contact former co-workers