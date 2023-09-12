Actor Josh Duhamel and wife expecting first child together

FILE - Josh Duhamel, left, and Audra Mari arrive at the premiere of "Shotgun Wedding,"...
FILE - Josh Duhamel, left, and Audra Mari arrive at the premiere of "Shotgun Wedding," Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Zoë Jones and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live/Gray News) – Actor Josh Duhamel and his wife Audra Mari Duhamel are expanding their family by one. The couple is expecting a baby in the coming months.

Audra Duhamel made the announcement Monday, posting a photo of her sonogram on Instagram with the caption, “Baby Duhamel coming soon.”

Josh proposed to Audra in January 2022 after several years of dating, and the two tied the knot last September, which happened in Fargo, North Dakota.

This will be Josh Duhamel’s second child. He and Fergie welcomed their son Axl in 2013.

Josh Duhamel made his acting debut as Leo du Pres on the daytime soap opera “All My Children” and has appeared in several films including, “When in Rome” and “Safe Haven.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska will play Louisiana Tech at home on Sept. 23.
Nebraska Football: Game time, TV set for Louisiana Tech
Bicyclist killed near Valley identified as Omaha doctor
Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman speaks during a news conference in Lincoln...
Lincoln school superintendent acknowledges an allegation he made against former employer was false
Nebraska State Patrol investigating man’s death at Swanson Reservoir
The teenage driver of a stolen pickup crashed head-on into the pole causing major damage.
Teen cited after crashing stolen pickup into electrical pole in northwest Lincoln

Latest News

FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township,...
It’s Google versus the US in the biggest antitrust trial in decades
Flooding causes the street to collapse in Leominster, Massachusetts. (Source: WHDH/CNN)
RAW: Flooding exposes home foundation, washes out street
Mother of 11-year-old University of Toledo student says decision was difficult
An 11-year-old is taking college classes
A law enforcement officer checks his weapon as the search for escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante...
Residents hole up, schools close as searchers zero in on escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante