Assemble Lincoln moves onto next steps for Lincoln convention center

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Assemble Lincoln announced its next steps to making a downtown Lincoln convention center a reality Tuesday morning.

One of the next steps for the project will be the issuance of the Request for Letters of Interest for prospective site locations for the next convention center.

Previously, Phase 1 and 2 of the Convention, Sports, and Leisure study in 2021-2022 identified five suggested downtown Lincoln sites for the convention center.

“The vision for economic growth and development in our downtown includes a Lincoln convention center, aligning with the Lincoln Chamber’s Vitality Lincoln strategic plan, that serves as a foundation for our community’s future and sustained success,” Jason Ball, president of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce said.

The group is made up of eight members who are local, state and federal policymakers, business leaders and members of the Lincoln community. These members are:

Sen. Eliot Bostar, Chair, Nebraska State Senator, District 29

Kenneth Zoeller, Vice Chair, Director of Policy Research, State of Nebraska Governor Pillen’s Office

Sen. Beau Ballard, Nebraska State Senator, District 21

Comm. Sean Flowerday, Lancaster County Commissioner

Rich Herink, Private Sector Representative

Lynn Rex, Executive Director, League of Nebraska Municipalities

Deb Schorr, District Director, Congressman Mike Flood

Sen. Anna Wishart, Nebraska State Senator, District 27

“Cities and villages throughout Nebraska benefit greatly from the Civic and Community Center Financing Fund, funded by 30% of the ‘state turnback tax’ currently generated by the convention centers/arenas in Omaha, Lincoln and Ralston,” Rex said. “A new convention center in Lincoln receiving ‘state turnback tax’ would enable Lincoln to compete for larger state, regional and national events significantly boosting Lincoln’s economy as well as promoting more economic opportunity in other municipalities across Nebraska through CCCFF grants.”

To learn more about the project, visit Assemble Lincoln’s website.

