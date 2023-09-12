‘Coolest thing made in Nebraska’ tournament down to four products

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament is down to four Nebraska-made products.

Public voting for the top four semifinalists in the competition will be held Tuesday-Sunday at nemanufacturingalliance.com.

Each voter is permitted one vote per matchup, per round. The first two rounds of the competition drew about 40,000 votes total. The following Nebraska manufacturers and their featured products are semifinalists:

Endicott Invisi-Lug Clay Paver, Endicott Clay Products Company, Endicott

Fire Truck, Danko Emergency Equipment, Snyder

Ignis Firefighting System, Drone Amplifed, Lincoln

Rocket Mobility All-Terrain Tracked Wheelchair, Rocket Mobility, Columbus

The contest is hosted by the Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance and powered by the Nebraska Chamber and Nebraska Public Power District. (NPPD)

The champion will be announced Oct. 10 at the Nebraska Chamber’s Manufacturing Summit in La Vista, where the top 16 finalists are invited to display their products.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.