Devin Zeigler humble after huge game for Concordia

Zeigler finished with 124 yards on the ground and 3 touchdowns.
By Chase Matteson
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Concordia Bulldogs erased a 10-point deficit to defeat Jamestown on Saturday Sept. 9, 2023, 27 to 23. The Bulldogs comeback was led by senior running back Devin Zeigler who carried the team on his back for the game-winning touchdown with a minute and 41 seconds remaining.

Zeigler finished with 124 yards on the ground and 3 touchdowns. Following the performance, he was quick to credit his teammates.

“Coach Dab (Coach Patrick Daberkow) teaches us to believe in one another, and more so trust the man beside you and that’s exactly what I did... in those moments... I knew my O-line was going to make the plays and all I had to do was just follow them. I am just one tiny piece in a big puzzle,” Devin Zeigler said.

For Zeigler, it is his 5th season at Concordia. In 2022, he tallied 586 rushing yards. This season he’s on pace for over one thousand. Zeigler was happy to have a career-day against Jamestown and knows he’s been training and building for this.

“It was a really good feeling you know, just knowing all of the hard work you put in overtime in all these years paid off,” Zeigler said.

Zeigler’s incredible game-winning touchdown run gifted the Bulldogs their first win of the season and also a chance to ring the bell when they got back to Seward.

“Everybody is always happy after a team win and so make sure we were able to get back home to Seward and ring that bell.”

Concordia plays next on the road against Dordt University Saturday Sept. 16, 2023.

