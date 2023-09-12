Exploring global displacement: E.N. Thompson Forum’s 35th season delves into ‘uprooted’ themes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 35th season of the E.N. Thompson Forum on World Issues at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln will feature three mainstage speakers, as well as a youth panel.

The 2023-24 season is organized around the theme “Uprooted: Migration, Displacement and Searching for Home.” The number of people displaced by conflicts, disasters and economic crises has risen to a new high of more than 89 million, including more than 30 million refugees and asylum seekers. “Uprooted” shares stories of displaced people in search of hope and home.

The season opens Sept. 18 with “A World on the Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” featuring global strategy adviser, world traveler and bestselling author Parag Khanna.

Other speakers in the 2023-24 series include Lynsey Addario, an American photojournalist who regularly shoots photographs for The New York Times, National Geographic and Time magazine; and Leilani Farha, former U.N. special rapporteur and global director of The Shift. All lectures will take place at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, with the youth panel at the Wick Alumni Center. Each presentation is free and open to the public.

“Some of the speakers that we bring in are the leaders in this area,” Shari Veil, Dean of the College of Journalism and the program chair of the E.N. Thompson Forum said. “For our students to be able to see them and hear first-hand what’s happening and what they can do to make a difference in the world, can have an incredible impact.”

Event summaries and additional information on each speaker are available at the E.N. Thompson Forum on World Issues website. Forum events are general admission, with seating on a first-come, first-served basis.

