Harlem Globetrotters returning to Lincoln in 2024

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Harlem Globetrotters will be making their return to Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln in 2024.

On January 6, 2024, fans will have the opportunity to watch the Harlem Globetrotters take on the Washington Generals and purchase an official Spalding Harlem Globetrotters basketball or newly designed Harlem Globetrotters Marble Series ball.

The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. and doors open at 1 p.m.

Tickets will be available for purchase beginning Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. on their website. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday - Sunday, Sept. 24 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment.

