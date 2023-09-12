Huskers prep for Life Skills Sportsmanship Pep Rally

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska women’s basketball team will tip off its 2023-24 regular-season schedule by taking on Northwestern State at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Monday, Nov. 6. The game between the Huskers and the Lady Demons is expected to tip off at Noon following the annual Nebraska Life Skills Sportsmanship Pep Rally at Pinnacle Bank Arena earlier in the day. Last season, the pep rally welcomed more than 2,500 middle-grades students from more than 40 school districts across the state of Nebraska, and the Huskers are looking for even more schools and students to get involved in 2023.

The event, which is co-sponsored by the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame, features positive messages from Husker student-athletes, coaches and athletic administrators. This year’s Pep Rally will mark the fifth time since 2013 (also 2019, 2021, 2022) the event has been paired with Nebraska’s season-opening women’s basketball game.

The Life Skills Sportsmanship Pep Rally, which is focused on 4th through 8th grade students across the state of Nebraska, not only includes inspiring messages from current and former Nebraska student-athletes and staff members, it also includes complimentary pizza from Nebraska Athletics and water provided by Pepsi for students and accompanying school staff members.

The 2022 Nebraska Life Skills Sportsmanship Pep Rally helped the Huskers attract the second-largest opening day crowd in school history (6,233) to their win over Omaha last season at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The 2023 Pep Rally is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. and conclude at approximately 10:45 a.m., prior to Nebraska and Northwestern State taking the court for pregame warm-ups ahead of their noon tip-off.

For more information or to register your school for the 2023 Nebraska Life Skills Sportsmanship Pep Rally, contact Kate Frazier at kfrazier@huskers.com.

