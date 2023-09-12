Jeff Dunham to make Lincoln stop in second leg of ‘Still Not Canceled’ tour

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Comedian Jeff Dunham will be making a stop in Lincoln in 2024 for the second leg of his “Still Not Canceled” tour.

Dunham will perform his popular ventriloquist act on April 27, 2024 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. The event is scheduled for 3 p.m. and doors open at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets will be available for purchase beginning Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com or at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office which is open Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and one hour prior to doors opening on event day.

