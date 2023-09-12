Jeff Dunham to make Lincoln stop in second leg of ‘Still Not Canceled’ tour

Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled
Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled(Pinnacle Bank Arena)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Comedian Jeff Dunham will be making a stop in Lincoln in 2024 for the second leg of his “Still Not Canceled” tour.

Dunham will perform his popular ventriloquist act on April 27, 2024 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. The event is scheduled for 3 p.m. and doors open at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets will be available for purchase beginning Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com or at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office which is open Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and one hour prior to doors opening on event day.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska will play Louisiana Tech at home on Sept. 23.
Nebraska Football: Game time, TV set for Louisiana Tech
Bicyclist killed near Valley identified as Omaha doctor
Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman speaks during a news conference in Lincoln...
Lincoln school superintendent acknowledges an allegation he made against former employer was false
Nebraska State Patrol investigating man’s death at Swanson Reservoir
A school bus carrying students was rear-ended by a pickup truck on Highway 2 in Otoe County on...
Nine children taken to hospital following school bus crash near Palmyra

Latest News

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are returning to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Jan. 6, 2024.
Harlem Globetrotters returning to Lincoln in 2024
This is the 35th season of E.N. Thompson Forum, three mainstage speakers are slated for the...
Exploring global displacement: E.N. Thompson Forum’s 35th season delves into ‘uprooted’ themes
A school bus carrying students was rear-ended by a pickup truck on Highway 2 in Otoe County on...
Nine children taken to hospital following school bus crash near Palmyra
School bus crash
School bus rollover crash shuts down Highway 2 near Palmyra