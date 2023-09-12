Lincoln Airport celebrates Lincoln Welcoming Week with free outdoor movie night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Airport is celebrating Lincoln Welcoming Week with a free outdoor showing of Disney’s ‘Moana’ on Friday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and will take place on the west side of the Lincoln Airport, 3801 North West 34th St. The movie will start around 8 p.m. or at dark and be shown on a the side of a 1950′s era Cold War hangar.

Attendees will be allowed to stay in their cars or bring blankets and chairs to sit in the grass.

During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to purchase food from a line of local food trucks and watch performances by the Lion Dance and Square Dance groups. There will also be face panting and a balloon artist.

Organizational leaders from the Culture Centers of Lincoln will be in attendance to share their efforts in supporting newcomers to the community as well as the event sponsors, Save Nebraska Local and Union Bank & Trust.

To register for free tickets and learn more about prohibited items, click here.

