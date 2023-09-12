Lincoln Airport celebrates Lincoln Welcoming Week with free outdoor movie night

LNK Outdoor Movie Night: Moana
LNK Outdoor Movie Night: Moana(Lincoln Airport)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Airport is celebrating Lincoln Welcoming Week with a free outdoor showing of Disney’s ‘Moana’ on Friday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and will take place on the west side of the Lincoln Airport, 3801 North West 34th St. The movie will start around 8 p.m. or at dark and be shown on a the side of a 1950′s era Cold War hangar.

Attendees will be allowed to stay in their cars or bring blankets and chairs to sit in the grass.

During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to purchase food from a line of local food trucks and watch performances by the Lion Dance and Square Dance groups. There will also be face panting and a balloon artist.

Organizational leaders from the Culture Centers of Lincoln will be in attendance to share their efforts in supporting newcomers to the community as well as the event sponsors, Save Nebraska Local and Union Bank & Trust.

To register for free tickets and learn more about prohibited items, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska will play Louisiana Tech at home on Sept. 23.
Nebraska Football: Game time, TV set for Louisiana Tech
A school bus carrying students was rear-ended by a pickup truck on Highway 2 in Otoe County on...
Nine children taken to hospital following school bus crash near Palmyra
Bicyclist killed near Valley identified as Omaha doctor
Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman speaks during a news conference in Lincoln...
Lincoln school superintendent acknowledges an allegation he made against former employer was false
Nebraska State Patrol investigating man’s death at Swanson Reservoir

Latest News

How to navigate Lincoln on Husker Game Day
Gina Bosak said her daughter, Megan Smolik, was cheerful, outgoing and determined. But Gina...
Lincoln mother shares daughter’s story to bring awareness to suicide prevention
'Coolest thing in Nebraska' tournament down to four.
‘Coolest thing made in Nebraska’ tournament down to four products
NSP investigating inmate death at the York Co. Jail.
York County Jail inmate found dead in cell