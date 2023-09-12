Lincoln man sentenced to over 60 years for sexually abusing child

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man is likely set to spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of sexually abusing a girl when she was a pre-teen over a decade ago.

According to court documents, 50-year-old Alvaro Monterroso was sentenced Monday on two different sexual abuse charges. The victim came forward in June 2022 and told Lincoln Police that she had been assaulted on several occasions, from 2006 until 2011. According to the victim, one of the assaults occurred when she was in the fifth grade, and another assault occurred when she was sixteen.

The investigation led to police getting on a recorded call with Monterroso, where he admitted to assaulting the victim.

Monterroso was given 60 to 90 years in prison.

