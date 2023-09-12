Lincoln Police release results of School Zone Traffic Enforcement project

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After nearly a month of enforcement by Lincoln Police in school zones to begin the 2023-2024 school year, LPD is releasing the results of their campaign.

Focusing on school zone safety and those who violated that, police data from the department shows that there were over 500 total citations, warnings or arrests during the enforcement.

Of the 503, 195 people were cited for speeding, while another surprising statistic is the number of people who were unable to provide a valid vehicle registration. That total added up to 90, with 28 of those people receiving citations.

LPD also reported 42 seatbelt citations during the campaign.

The project was conducted from August 14th through September 8th.

(Lincoln Police Dept.)

