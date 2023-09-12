Lincoln Police release results of School Zone Traffic Enforcement project

(KOLN)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 2:08 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After nearly a month of enforcement by Lincoln Police in school zones to begin the 2023-2024 school year, LPD is releasing the results of their campaign.

Focusing on school zone safety and those who violated that, police data from the department shows that there were over 500 total citations, warnings or arrests during the enforcement.

Of the 503, 195 people were cited for speeding, while another surprising statistic is the number of people who were unable to provide a valid vehicle registration. That total added up to 90, with 28 of those people receiving citations.

LPD also reported 42 seatbelt citations during the campaign.

The project was conducted from August 14th through September 8th.

(Lincoln Police Dept.)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate north Lincoln shooting
Police investigate north Lincoln shooting
A motorcyclist crashed driving eastbound on Interstate 80 near Lincoln. The driver was taken to...
Motorcyclist dies due to injuries from accident on I-80
Nebraska will play Louisiana Tech at home on Sept. 23.
Nebraska Football: Game time, TV set for Louisiana Tech
Omaha Police are investigating after officers shot an armed man Sunday morning.
Omaha Police shoot man after pointing gun at bystander, officers
Lincoln runner weaves through every street of the Star City
Man runs all 2,000 miles of Lincoln’s streets

Latest News

Waverly man was awarded on Monday for a courageous rescue of a truck driver
Waverly man honored for saving driver from fiery crash
A Waverly man was honored for saving driver from a fiery crash.
Waverly man honored for saving driver from fiery crash
Gov. Jim Pillen, speaking from Japan on Monday, said a Nebraska trade delegation is winding...
Gov. Pillen and Nebraska trade delegation meets with Japanese officials
Buffalo County prosecutors have charged a man with stalking Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh...
Kearney man charged with stalking police chief