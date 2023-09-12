Man dies after recently eating raw oysters

According to the health department, the number of Vibrio infections in the United States is...
According to the health department, the number of Vibrio infections in the United States is increasing because of unusually warm ocean temperatures this year.(Valerii Evlakhov via Canva)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS (Gray News) – A man in Texas recently died after eating raw oysters, according to the Galveston County Health Department.

The health department said the man had underlying health conditions that predisposed him to Vibrio vulnificus, a bacterial infection that can be caused by eating undercooked shellfish, particularly oysters.

Vibrio is a bacterium that lives in coastal waters.

According to the health department, the number of Vibrio infections in the United States is increasing because of unusually warm ocean temperatures this year.

Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach cramping, nausea, vomiting, fever, chills, cellulitis and blistering lesions.

People who are immune-suppressed, have liver disease or diabetes are more at risk of contracting the illness.

Anyone who experiences symptoms after eating undercooked shellfish like oysters or clams should contact their doctor.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska will play Louisiana Tech at home on Sept. 23.
Nebraska Football: Game time, TV set for Louisiana Tech
Bicyclist killed near Valley identified as Omaha doctor
Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman speaks during a news conference in Lincoln...
Lincoln school superintendent acknowledges an allegation he made against former employer was false
Nebraska State Patrol investigating man’s death at Swanson Reservoir
The teenage driver of a stolen pickup crashed head-on into the pole causing major damage.
Teen cited after crashing stolen pickup into electrical pole in northwest Lincoln

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early...
McCarthy signals a Biden impeachment inquiry ahead, but first he must pass a bill to fund government
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers out for season
In this photo provided by the Libyan government, a car sits partly suspended in trees after...
10,000 people are missing and thousands are feared dead as eastern Libya is devastated by floods
FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township,...
Google’s search dominance challenged in the biggest antitrust trial in decades
A law enforcement officer checks his weapon as the search for escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante...
Escaped Pennsylvania inmate stole gun, fled homeowner’s gunfire and remains at large, police say