Nebraska DED launches small business support grants under recovery program

Multiple organizations are looking to lead a recovery program for North Omaha and South Omaha...
Multiple organizations are looking to lead a recovery program for North Omaha and South Omaha businesses and infrastructure.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Economic Development is launching its next grant opportunity -- this time, targeting small businesses.

NDED is launching the Small Business Support Grant Program, designed to provide assistance to small businesses within Qualified Census Tracts and Economic Redevelopment Areas in North and South Omaha. The North and South Omaha Recovery Grant Program was created through LB531 earlier this year.

The department will invite all eligible businesses to participate in an interview, which will allow the DED to learn more about the business and its potential economic impact; once those have been completed, businesses may apply for the grant program.

In order to be eligible, small businesses must be listed as primary applicants in the coordination plan that was finalized in January.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school bus carrying students was rear-ended by a pickup truck on Highway 2 in Otoe County on...
Nine children taken to hospital following school bus crash near Palmyra
Nebraska will play Louisiana Tech at home on Sept. 23.
Nebraska Football: Game time, TV set for Louisiana Tech
Bicyclist killed near Valley identified as Omaha doctor
Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman speaks during a news conference in Lincoln...
Lincoln school superintendent acknowledges an allegation he made against former employer was false
Lincoln teen arrested after reportedly punching gas station employee in head

Latest News

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine almost two years ago, there have been countless...
War-Torn: Stories from Ukraine - Chaplain crew brings aid, hope to the front lines
In a tucked-away Zaporizhzhia compound, the morning starts with a hymn.
War-Torn: Stories from Ukraine - Chaplain crew brings aid, hope to the front lines
The Prairie Arts Center is hosting the Farm Fresh Gallery throughout September.
Prairie Arts Center displays Farm Fresh Gallery through the end of September
State senators work on the final day of the 2023 session of the Nebraska Legislature
Nebraska Legislature hires outside lawyer to advise about work of inspectors general
Arch said the Legislature’s Executive Board hired Marnie Jensen of Omaha law firm Husch...
Nebraska Legislature hires outside lawyer to advise about work of inspectors general