Opening night with Husker Hoops Tickets available Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Husker basketball fans can claim their free tickets for Opening Night with Husker Hoops beginning Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

Fans should visit //Huskers.com/Tickets and there is a limit of four tickets per person. In addition, a limited number of premium student seats will be held for 2023-24 RedZone season-ticket holders, and information on how to reserve tickets for the event will be communicated directly to student season-ticket holders.

The event, scheduled for Friday, Sept. 29, highlights both the Husker men’s and women’s basketball programs while Epic Records recording artist DDG will perform to close the event’s festivities.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. with PBA doors opening at 6 p.m. that evening. The event will feature introductions of both the Husker men and women’s squads, remarks from Head Coaches Fred Hoiberg and Amy Williams, practices from both programs, contests with members of both programs and more.

