Phone Scam: Beware of county dispatch impersonators

BEATRICE, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska law enforcement agency wants to make people aware of a specific phone scam, after receiving a report about it last week.

On Thursday, the Gage County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a Beatrice man who said he had received a phone call and automated message from someone pretending to be the “County Dispatch Office”. The scammer gave the name of a person they needed a signature from, otherwise “papers would be served”.

The sheriff’s office said the scammer instructed the person to call 855-679-2092, but the Beatrice man said he immediately recognized that the call had many elements of a scam, so he did not call back and reported the incident instead.

The Beatrice resident did not lose any money or provide any personal, financial, or confidential information to the suspects, according to the sheriff’s office.

What to do if you get a call like this in Gage County

Call Southeast Communications at 402-223-4080 and ask to speak to an officer or a deputy for those who live outside the city limits of Wymore or Beatrice. You may also call the Gage County Sheriff’s Office at 402-223-5222 during business hours and ask to speak with a deputy or an investigator who will help you determine if it is an attempted scam.

