Phone Scam: Beware of county dispatch impersonators

(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEATRICE, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska law enforcement agency wants to make people aware of a specific phone scam, after receiving a report about it last week.

On Thursday, the Gage County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a Beatrice man who said he had received a phone call and automated message from someone pretending to be the “County Dispatch Office”. The scammer gave the name of a person they needed a signature from, otherwise “papers would be served”.

The sheriff’s office said the scammer instructed the person to call 855-679-2092, but the Beatrice man said he immediately recognized that the call had many elements of a scam, so he did not call back and reported the incident instead.

The Beatrice resident did not lose any money or provide any personal, financial, or confidential information to the suspects, according to the sheriff’s office.

What to do if you get a call like this in Gage County

Call Southeast Communications at 402-223-4080 and ask to speak to an officer or a deputy for those who live outside the city limits of Wymore or Beatrice.  You may also call the Gage County Sheriff’s Office at 402-223-5222 during business hours and ask to speak with a deputy or an investigator who will help you determine if it is an attempted scam.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska will play Louisiana Tech at home on Sept. 23.
Nebraska Football: Game time, TV set for Louisiana Tech
Bicyclist killed near Valley identified as Omaha doctor
Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman speaks during a news conference in Lincoln...
Lincoln school superintendent acknowledges an allegation he made against former employer was false
Nebraska State Patrol investigating man’s death at Swanson Reservoir
A school bus carrying students was rear-ended by a pickup truck on Highway 2 in Otoe County on...
Nine children taken to hospital following school bus crash near Palmyra

Latest News

State senators work on the final day of the 2023 session of the Nebraska Legislature
Nebraska Legislature hires outside lawyer to advise about work of inspectors general
Kearney Police investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Jacob Ellingson.
Search continues for Kearney man facing felony child abuse charges
'A Charlie Brown Christmas' coming to Stranahan Theater
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ stage show coming to Omaha this holiday season
Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled
Jeff Dunham to make Lincoln stop in second leg of ‘Still Not Canceled’ tour