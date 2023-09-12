Pleasant & Seasonal Mid-Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another typical and pleasant mid-September day is expected Wednesday. A few changes “weather-wise” will bring back rain chances for some on Thursday.

Another chamber of commerce day is expected for Wednesday! Skies will be mostly sunny with some afternoon cumulus possible, and winds will be back from the south between 5 to 10 mph. High temperatures will be slightly warmer and hit the upper 70s to mid 80s. Enjoy the day!

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will dominate Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Low temperatures will fall to around average in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Thursday will bring some changes as an upper level disturbance moves through the area. High temperatures will still be in the upper 70s to lower 80s and winds will remain from the south between 5to 15 mph. However, there will be rain chances for the second half of the day in western and central areas. The disturbance will trigger some rain & possibly thunderstorms to develop in the northwest in the afternoon and then activity will move southeast into central areas by the evening.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Overall, the 70s and lower 80s stick around for this forecast period and we will remain mainly dry. The best chance for showers and storms will be on Friday and Friday night before exiting early Saturday morning.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

