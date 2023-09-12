School bus rollover crash shuts down Highway 2 near Palmyra

OTOE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - A crash involving a school bus has closed the westbound lanes of Highway 2 in Otoe County.

Authorities responded to the scene Tuesday morning, east of Palmyra, near North 10th Road.

The bus was rear-ended by a pickup truck while turning north into a driveway, said Otoe County Sheriff Colin Caudill.

The impact of the crash caused the bus to flip onto its side.

Caudill said nine children, and the drivers of both the truck and school bus were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The children on board the bus attended elementary schools in either Palmyra and Bennett, Caudill said.

This is a developing story.

