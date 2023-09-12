Waverly man honored for saving driver from fiery crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Monday night, a Waverly man won the prestigious Carnegie Medal for his actions on Sept. 23, 2021.

That day started as any other; he made his way to work, but then he noticed a truck veering off the road.

“As I passed him, he never stopped veering,” Cockerill said. “He continued into the ditch at 65, 70 miles an hour.”

Cockerill turned around and approached the gravel truck. A woman had called 911, but flames began to eat at the cabin, threatening the unconscious driver inside.

Cockerill and another man on the scene took turns trying to pry the driver from the cab, and Cockerill discovered he knew his fellow rescuer well.

“And I realized the guy was calling me by name,” Cockerill said. “So I turned around and looked at him, and it’s one of my lifelong friends Matt Verkamp. And that kind of calmed me and gave me enough, knowing that he would make sure I was okay if something did happen.”

Cockerill got the driver’s let unstuck and he and Verkamp pulled him outside.

“I mean, there was a pretty big bro hug afterward,” Cockerill said.

Just a few seconds later, the truck went up in a pillar of flames.

“And then it all kind of sunk in, what we both did and how close it was to us both being in trouble as well,” Cockerill said.

The Carnegie Medal is North America’s highest honor for civilian heroism—an award only 10,000 people have earned since 1904.

“He sets the bar,” said Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly. “Joe told us, ‘This is what I should do if I’m ever in a spot like that.’ And I think that’s very inspiring.”

Cockerill said he never planned for this scenario, and he never thought he’d rush into a fire. He said he’s just glad he was in the right place at the right time.

“It’s just being a good person and doing the right thing,” Cockerill said. “I think goes a long way in this world anymore.”

