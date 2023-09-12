York County Jail inmate found dead in cell

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the York County Jail early Saturday morning.

Authorities identified the inmate as Justin Ray Christensen, 30, from Livermore, Iowa.

York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka and York County Attorney Gary Olson said Christensen was found dead in his cell during a routine security check at the jail. No foul play is suspected.

According to court documents, Christensen was in jail for one count of felony theft from Aug. 26 and was scheduled to go to court on Sept. 13.

The situation is under investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol Criminal Division.

A grand jury will be convened, which is protocol when someone passes away while in custody.

