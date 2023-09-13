1 killed, 1 flown to Omaha hospital after head-on crash near Yutan

One driver, found dead, was pinned in crash Wednesday morning on West Center Road
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - A head-on crash a few miles east of Yutan left one driver dead and another one severely injured on Wednesday morning.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said one driver was found pinned and dead in their vehicle. Their identity has not been released yet, pending notification of their next of kin.

The other driver was ejected from their vehicle, according to the DCSO report. That driver was air-lifted to Nebraska Medical Center.

The crash was reported at 8:04 a.m. just west of 264th Street and West Center Road, closing the main county thoroughfare up to Campanile Road during the morning commute.

DCSO said their investigation revealed that a gray Jeep was driving eastbound on West Center Road when it crossed the center line and hit an oncoming white Chevy Impala.

“The Jeep rolled, ejecting the driver,” the release states. “Impala slid into the ditch on the north side of the road.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

