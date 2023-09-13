Bahl happy to be home, enjoys fall practice with Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jordy Bahl took the field with a smile on her face Wednesday afternoon at Bowlin Stadium. The Papillion native then went through a series of drills, while high fiving teammates and offering encouragement as Nebraska continued its fall softball season. Bahl seemed at home with the Huskers. After all, she is ‘home’ after starting her college career at Oklahoma.

The two-time national champion surprisingly transferred following the 2023 Women’s College World Series. She said she wanted to be closer to family, while continuing her career. Bahl mentioned on Wednesday that her personal and athletic balance has improved since returning to her home state.

“The idea of it was super exciting at first,” Bahl said. “Now that its actually happening, its fun. It feels like I’m 12 again.”

Bahl is a two-time All-American who was the Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 WCWS. At Nebraska, she plans to hit in addition to pitching for the Huskers.

Bahl’s arrival has caused ticket demand and program interest to skyrocket for the Huskers. Nebraska will host an intrasquad scrimmage on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., which is open to the public free of charge.

