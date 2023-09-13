College football player dies after practice, school officials confirm

A Sacramento City College football player died Monday after football practice. (Source: KCRA, Mcallister Family, Stacy Breckenridge, Excel Photography)
By Michelle Bandur, KCRA
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) - Loved ones in California are remembering a young man who had one of the biggest smiles and an even bigger heart.

That’s how those who knew and loved Justin McAllister remember him.

According to school officials, the 6-foot-7 offensive tackle for Sacramento City College died Monday after football practice.

This was his first season at the city college after transferring from Western Oregon University.

And he wasn’t a stranger to the Sacramento community as he graduated from nearby Delta High School in 2022.

Principal Craig Cornelson says the community has deep connections with McAllister and he left his mark at the school.

“It’s devastating. He performed at the highest level and did everything seriously with a good heart,” Cornelson said.

At Delta High, McAllister starred in three sports: football, basketball and baseball.

McAllister left his high school classmates with a quote saying “It goes by fast” in their senior yearbook.

“It kind of helps us reflect on what’s important,” Cornelson said. “We have to make the most of what we have and put our best foot forward.”

Copyright 2023 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school bus carrying students was rear-ended by a pickup truck on Highway 2 in Otoe County on...
Nine children taken to hospital following school bus crash near Palmyra
Gina Bosak said her daughter, Megan Smolik, was cheerful, outgoing and determined. But Gina...
Lincoln mother shares daughter’s story to bring awareness to suicide prevention
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Council Bluffs authorities say a 12-year-old boy accidentally drowned Monday morning at a...
12-year-old boy drowns in pool at Council Bluffs waterpark
Kearney Police investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Jacob Ellingson.
Search continues for Kearney man facing felony child abuse charges

Latest News

Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Students wrote motivational messages to anyone who may be needing positivity.
Lincoln Northwest’s Hope Squad raises suicide awareness
Witness attorney Brandon Cammack, center, testifies during the impeachment trial for Texas...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s defense attorneys ask senators to end impeachment trial
September is Suicide Prevention month.
Lincoln Northwest spreads suicide prevention awareness
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets’ Aaron Rodgers says he ‘will rise yet again’ in first comments since season-ending injury