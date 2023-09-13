‘Dine Out to Help Out’ fundraiser benefits Food Bank of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the 35th year in a row, local eateries and beverage establishments are banding together to fight hunger in Southeast Nebraska.

For the whole day, food and drink venues are participating in “Dine Out to Help Out” by donating at least 10 percent of the day’s sales to the Food Bank of Lincoln to help feed people in need. This year, 50 establishments and 117 locations across Lincoln are participating in the event.

“Just by going out to eat you can join the fight against hunger, food insecurity is a very real thing,” Jason Pauling with the Food Bank of Lincoln said. “There’s 48,000 food insecure people in southeast Nebraska, 13,000 are kids.”

Over the course of its 34-year history, support from the “Dine Out to Help Out” event has helped the Food Bank connect more than two million meals to people in its 16-county service area.

For a full list of participating restaurants, check out the Food Bank of Lincoln’s website.

