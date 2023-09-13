InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 3

A closer look at hot car deaths. How poor sleep could signal a more serious issue. Plus, a beekeeper teaches the next generation.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Dozens of children are killed in hot cars every year in the U.S. We reveal the new technology that’s rolling out in hopes of preventing more deaths – and why advocates say it doesn’t go far enough. Plus, if you toss and turn in your sleep, it could be a sign of a more serious issue, according to doctors, and we show you how a beekeeper is raising the next generation of enthusiasts.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school bus carrying students was rear-ended by a pickup truck on Highway 2 in Otoe County on...
Nine children taken to hospital following school bus crash near Palmyra
Council Bluffs authorities say a 12-year-old boy accidentally drowned Monday morning at a...
12-year-old boy drowns in pool at Council Bluffs waterpark
Waverly man was awarded on Monday for a courageous rescue of a truck driver
Waverly man honored for saving driver from fiery crash
Kearney Police investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Jacob Ellingson.
Search continues for Kearney man facing felony child abuse charges
Lincoln Police release results of School Zone Traffic Enforcement project

Latest News

Two people caught on camera using stolen credit cards may be linked the theft of a vehicle in...
Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Credit card from stolen vehicle links two people to the crime
Another warm afternoon.
Pleasant and seasonal mid-week
For the 35th year in a row, local eateries and beverage establishments will rally together to...
Lincoln restaurants participating in Dine Out to Help Out fundraiser for the Food Bank of Lincoln
Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Credit card from stolen vehicle links two people to the crime
Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Credit card from stolen vehicle links two people to the crime
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!