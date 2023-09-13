Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Credit card from stolen vehicle links two people to the crime

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people are being linked to a vehicle theft in Lincoln after being caught on camera using stolen credit cards at Walmart, according to Lincoln Crime Stoppers.

Images from security cameras at the location on North 85th Street show a man and woman using the cards, which were in a purse left inside a vehicle that was rummaged through in late August.

Two people caught on camera using stolen credit cards may be linked the theft of a vehicle in the same parking lot from which the cards were stolen. (Lincoln Crime Stoppers)

A vehicle parked nearby around the same time was stolen from the same parking lot near 33rd and Madison.

The man in the photos is described as having a “100″ emoji tattooed on his left hand, while the woman has several tattoos on her legs.

Lincoln Police took a report Aug. 28 of a red Lincoln MKZ stolen from the parking lot, while another vehicle in the area had been rummaged through.

A separate Lincoln Crime Stoppers case involves a man caught on camera stealing the wallet of an employee of a convenience store.

The suspect’s black Nissan SUV is on video traveling into the parking of the GOOD2GO gas station at 27th and Fairfield on Aug. 31.

He gets out of the vehicle and walks into the store, where Lincoln Crime Stoppers says he ventures down a back hallway into a staff office.

Man caught on camera stealing employee wallet from the office of a Lincoln gas station. (Lincoln Crime Stoppers)

The man can be seen peeking into the room, before going into the office and snagging the wallet.

If you know anything about either of these cases, send your anonymous tips online or call (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.