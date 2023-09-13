Olivia Rodrigo making ‘GUTS’ tour stop in Omaha

Olivia Rodrigo announced her GUTS world tour on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.
Olivia Rodrigo announced her GUTS world tour on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha has made the list of concert stops on Olivia Rodrigo’s newly announced “GUTS” world tour, which kicks off in February.

The Grammy-winning singer announced the tour on Wednesday, which includes a performance at CHI Health Center arena on Wednesday, March 13.

Tickets, ranging in price from $49.50 to $199.50, will go on sale next Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 20-21.

Fans were encouraged to sign up for ticket access on her website through 10 p.m. Sunday, although an hour after the announcement, her site was having trouble keeping up with traffic demand. Ticketmaster was also providing sign-up links for early access and online sale registration.

“Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the sales,” the Live Nation news release states.

The Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan, and Remi Wolf are joining Rodrigo on select dates during the tour, which will also make stops around the region including Chicago, St. Louis, Detroit, and Milwaukee; St. Paul, Minn.; and Columbus, Ohio.

