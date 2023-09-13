Omaha doctor charged in fatal Dodge Street crash

Dr. Mark A. Carlson, 60, has been charged with manslaughter in a fatal crash that killed a 22-year-old woman in Omaha earlier this month.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An arrest warrant has been issued against a doctor involved in a fatal crash on Dodge Street in Omaha earlier this month.

Omaha Police say Dr. Mark A. Carlson, 60, was involved in either a road rage or road racing incident on Friday, Sept. 1.

According to court documents, Carlson was spotted on security footage that caught the crash. Investigators say he hit a light pole, crossed three lanes of traffic, and smashed into a car head-on.

The driver of that car, 22-year-old Anna Bosma, was killed. A friend of hers told 6 News that she had been visiting her boyfriend in Omaha and had just started graduate school after recently earning her degree, with honors, in exercise science from South Dakota State University.

Anna Bosma, 22, was killed in a high-speed crash on Dodge Street near UNO on Friday night,...
Anna Bosma, 22, was killed in a high-speed crash on Dodge Street near UNO on Friday night, Sept. 1, 2023.(Courtesy photos)

Investigators say Carlson’s Mercedes was traveling at 101 mph with the pedal to the floor right before impact with the car.

Carlson is a surgeon and professor with the College of Medicine at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

