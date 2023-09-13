Satterfield frustrated with Huskers turnovers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield had a blunt response when asked about his unit’s performance over the Huskers’ first two games.

“I’m very frustrated,” Satterfield. “We’ve done some really, really good things... but its clouded by the turnovers.”

Nebraska currently leads all NCAA Division-I teams with 8 turnovers. There have been fumbles, interceptions, and dropped snaps. Satterfield said the snap issues aren’t solely the fault of the quarterback.

“Its easy to say ‘Its all Jeff’s fault,’” Satterfield said. “There are all kinds of factors with motion, snap timing, and having to go to a silent count.”

Satterfield says the Huskers have put an emphasis on protecting the football ahead of the Huskers’ home opener against Northern Illinois. The Huskers welcome the Huskies to Memorial Stadium on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

“We have to fight like hell to win the turnover margin,” Satterfield said. “When you turn the ball over like that, you have no shot.”

