Second man arrested in connection to shots fired in Lincoln’s Railyard in April

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police made another arrest in connection with a shootout involving a gang feud that happened in the Railyard District on April 2.

Police arrested 33-year-old Marvin Wright on Monday for possession of a stolen firearm by a prohibited person and tampering with physical evidence connected to the shooting.

Back in April, more than 70 shell casings were found in the Railyard and two vehicles were damaged by bullets. Louis Benson, 34, was arrested a couple weeks after the incident, but further investigation led to Wright’s arrest this week.

According to court documents, surveillance video in the area showed a suspect in a red hoodie and dreadlocks speaking on the phone several times. Wright was identified as the suspect in the video after authorities served a search warrant on his phone number and traced it to the Railyard at the time of the shooting.

Additional video showed Wright putting a gun inside of a dumpster in the area, court documents said. It isn’t clear whether Wright fired any shots that day.

Court records indicate there were at least five guns involved in the incident, and only two have been found.

Wright’s bond was set at $250,000 and his next court date is in October.

