Toby Mac to perform in Omaha on 2024 ‘Hits Deep’ tour

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Christian singer-rapper TobyMac has scheduled an Omaha stop in the spring on his ninth annual “Hits Deep” concert tour.

The Awakening Foundation announced Wednesday that the former DC Talk member will perform at Baxter Arena on Thursday, March 7.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22.

Tickets go on Sale Friday, September 22nd! Posted by TobyMac on Wednesday, September 13, 2023

“Hits Deep Tour is my favorite time of the year,” TobyMac said in the news release. “Not only do I get to see the people in over 30 states but I get to hang out backstage with some of my favorite artists. It’s a diverse night of music that hits deep featuring six different artists and their music. The songs people know and sing along with because they were played on radio, hit songs all night long.”

Joining TobyMac on various tour stops will be Cory Asbury, Mac Powell, Tasha Layton, Jon Reddick, and Terrian.

Other tour stops scheduled around the region include Colorado Springs, Minneapolis, and Milwaukee, as well as Independence, Mo.; Green Bay, Wis.; and Grand Forks, N.D.

The tour is backed by K-LOVE, Air1, Altrua Healthshare, and Food for the Hungry.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.