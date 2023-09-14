AppleJack Festival kicks off this weekend in Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (KOLN) - The 55th annual AppleJack Festival is getting underway this weekend in Nebraska City for two consecutive weekends.

The first weekend, September 15-17, is known as the traditional AppleJack weekend and includes events like the flea market, parade and pancake feed. It’s also the weekend of the Nebraska City Extreme Bull Riding Tour.

The second weekend, September 22-24, focuses even more on apples. Events include a kid-themed Apple Jamboree, a vendor fair and the Taste of AppleJack Recipe Contest.

The annual event draws between 60,000 and 80,000 people to Nebraska City to celebrate the apple harvest.

“Everybody in the community is involved at some point,” Tammy Partsch, with the Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce said. “Different churches get involved, organizations, businesses all have things that they’re doing, the entire town has a lot of pride for this.”

During the two weekends, attendees are encouraged to stop at Nebraska City’s three orchards; Arbor Day Farm, Kimmel Orchard & Vineyard and Union Orchard.

Details on all AppleJack Festival events can be found at the Nebraska City website.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.