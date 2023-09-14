Blood Emergency: Nebraska experiencing ‘dangerously low levels’ of some blood types

While all blood types are needed, types O+, O-, B-, and platelets are critically low.
(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Community Blood Bank announced a blood emergency on Thursday following a summer of low donor turnout. Contributing to the shortage are the recent Labor Day holiday, back-to-school activities, and a prolonged 50% decrease in youth and first-time donors.

NCBB said the region’s blood supply is well below the optimal 5-7 days and while all blood types are needed, types O+, O-, B-, and platelets are critically low. 

“The days of having a blood drive at your place of work, your place of worship, every school and college have drastically changed due to the pandemic, and we need community members to find a donor center or a community blood drive to make a donation,” said Kathy Geist, VP of Nebraska Community Blood Bank. “It is critical that our community come out in response to our blood emergency to help us rebuild our inventory and ensure that we have life-saving blood for patients in our hospitals.  You never know when you might need blood, so pay it forward by making a donation today.”

Donate Blood

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to LPD, the man was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
Motorcyclist identified in fatal accident on I-80
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
One person died and another was severely injured in a fatal crash near Yutan, Neb., on Wednesday.
1 killed, 1 flown to Omaha hospital after head-on crash near Yutan
Two people caught on camera using stolen credit cards may be linked the theft of a vehicle in...
Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Credit card from stolen vehicle links two people to the crime
Gina Bosak said her daughter, Megan Smolik, was cheerful, outgoing and determined. But Gina...
Lincoln mother shares daughter’s story to bring awareness to suicide prevention

Latest News

Hastings police say a viral video will not result in an arrest.
Hastings police respond to viral video alleging a sex predator
Thursday High Temperatures
Thursday Forecast: Another weak cold front approaches
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Organizers start the third attempt to get medical marijuana on a Nebraska ballot.
Medical marijuana ballot initiative launches in Lincoln