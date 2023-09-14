Colossal planet may have signs of life, NASA says

An analysis of Webb’s observations found the planet has abundant methane and carbon dioxide in...
An analysis of Webb’s observations found the planet has abundant methane and carbon dioxide in its atmosphere.(Illustration: NASA, CSA, ESA, J. Olmsted (STScI), Science: N. Madhusudhan (Cambridge University))
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A colossal planet about 120 light years from Earth may have water flowing on it, new evidence uncovered by the James Webb Space Telescope possibly shows.

An investigation with the space-based observatory revealed the exoplanet K2-18b may have some key features of a planet that could support bodies of water and life.

An analysis of Webb’s observations found the planet has abundant methane and carbon dioxide in its atmosphere.

NASA said there’s also the presence of these carbon-bearing molecules, along with a scarcity of ammonia, which could indicate an atmosphere rich with hydrogen that surrounds an ocean world.

Carbon is considered the building block of life forms on Earth.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to LPD, the man was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
Motorcyclist identified in fatal accident on I-80
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
One person died and another was severely injured in a fatal crash near Yutan, Neb., on Wednesday.
1 killed, 1 flown to Omaha hospital after head-on crash near Yutan
Two people caught on camera using stolen credit cards may be linked the theft of a vehicle in...
Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Credit card from stolen vehicle links two people to the crime
Gina Bosak said her daughter, Megan Smolik, was cheerful, outgoing and determined. But Gina...
Lincoln mother shares daughter’s story to bring awareness to suicide prevention

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Trump won’t be tried with Powell and Chesebro next month in Georgia election case
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 4
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 4
Blood Emergency: Nebraska experiencing ‘dangerously low levels’ of some blood types
FILE - The Alabama Public Library Service will create a list of potentially inappropriate books.
Alabama Public Library Service set to create a list of potentially inappropriate books