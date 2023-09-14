Railcar fire and toxic smoke prompts evacuation west of North Platte

Potentially toxic smoke billows from a railcar on fire in North Platte.
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a railcar fire between North Platte and Hershey.

Anyone located between Front Road and Splinter Road, from Highway 30 to 1 mile north, is asked to evacuate the area. For those in the evacuation zone, those east of the fire may travel to the Salvation Army and people west can go to the Legion Hall.

Highway 30 is closed in the area at this time. I-80 is not affected.

Region 51 Emergency Management says a train car was carrying toxic chemicals when it caught fire, billowing smoke into the air. Authorities believe it may be dangerous to inhale this smoke.

Stay with News 2 for updates on this developing story.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a railcar fire between North Platte and Hershey. Anyone located between Front Road and Splinter Road, from Highway 30 to 1 mile north, is asked to evacuate the area.(Nebraska State Patrol)

