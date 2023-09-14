Grand Island man charged in sexual assault of his grandchild

Sep. 14, 2023
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is facing five felony charges, including sexual assault and child abuse, following an incident involving his granddaughter.

Local4 is not naming the suspect to protect the identity of the children involved.

According to Hall County Court records, the 76-year-old man is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of child abuse and one count of strangulation.

Grand Island Police said in the arrest affidavit that a 7-year-old girl, who during a forensic interview, reported she was sexually assaulted over the weekend by her grandfather in front of her 6-year-old brother.

GIPD said the girl also reported that her grandfather covered her nose and mouth, restricting her breathing. She told police at one point he used a belt and hit her as punishment.

The man appeared in Hall County Court on Wednesday and the judge set his bond at 10 percent of $350,000. He’s not allowed to have contact with either of the children, if he posts bond.

His next court date is Oct. 23 at 1:30 p.m.

