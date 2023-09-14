Know Your Husker: Isaac Gifford

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Isaac Gifford is in his 4th season with the big red and starting on Nebraska’s defense at the “rover” position in the secondary. Isaac is the younger brother of Luke Gifford, former Nebraska Captain and Linebacker and now a member of the Tennessee Titans.

Isaac attended Lincoln Southeast High School where he excelled on and off the football field. I sat down with the hometown kid to hear more about his time with the Huskers and his mentality for his 4th season.

Chase: How does it feel to be a leader on the defense but also to earn the respect of the entire team?

Isaac: It means a lot to me to know that my teammates see me as a leader.

Chase: What’s something that’s maybe different than your brother or something that is maybe unique about you that maybe fans don’t know?

Isaac: I am not as nice as my brother... I’m a little different, everybody loves Luke, but you know I’m about as blunt as it comes.

Chase: And how does that play into your defensive prowess?

Isaac: I’m meaner on the field.

Chase: How have you followed in your brother’s footsteps but also kind of blazing your own path?

Isaac: You know we both came from Southeast here in Lincoln and I watched him play here (Nebraska) for 4 or 5 years and go through the struggles, the ups and downs and just knew that’s where I wanted to be.

Chase: How are you guys trying to create a new tradition here?

Isaac: You know, it’s like Coach Rhule said we look to the past and learn from what they’ve done. For me, I look to past to what my brother had done.

Chase: Where do you want to see yourself improve and just to be able to put on for your home city and home state?

Isaac: I want to prove to myself and everyone else that i am comfortable at the safety position. I have been playing it all year now, I have really found a home there and I just want to show everybody that that’s my spot.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.